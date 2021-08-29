Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports death in Prairieville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a death in Prairieville as Hurricane Ida passed through the area.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29, deputies received reports of a person possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville.

As stated in an APSO Facebook post, deputies arrived on scene and later confirmed that the victim was deceased. The victim was not identified.

According to a Twitter post by the state's Department of Health, the victim was a 60-year-old man and the tree fell into his home.

At the time of the report, the death was the first known to be related to Hurricane Ida.

Gov. John Bel Edwards stated via Twitter: "Tragically, we have our first death of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Please shelter in place and stay safe. We will begin damage assessments and search and rescue missions as soon as it is safe in the morning. Please pray for Louisiana."