Our Lady of the Lake system prepared for Hurricane Ida impacts

Staff Report

The state's largest hospital system, Our Lady of the Lake, provided an update on preparations ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Stephanie Manson, Our Lady of the Lake Chief Operating Officer, said in a news release the hospital is always ready to meet the community's needs, whether in a global pandemic or major natural disaster.

"Hurricane season is a fact of life in Louisiana, and we have systems and processes in place for response in the event of a storm," Manson stated. "We are factoring in the complexity of our high COVID-19 census and ensuring we’re able to maintain care for all of our patients who need us."

According to the release, the hospital has supplies, backup generators, and staffing plans to accomplish the goal.

"Our team continually proves its exceptional skill at high-level care under difficult circumstances. Our resources have been supplemented through the support of our clinical colleagues from the Department of Defense and Louisiana Department of Health; everyone is ready," Manson continued.

OLOL has been in contact with local, state, and federal officials to receive the latest updates on the storm.

As of the morning of Aug. 27, Our Lady of the Lake was caring for 190 COVID-19 positive patients. A total of 79 of those patients were in the ICU and 10 patients were children.

In the previous 24 hours, 29 COVID-positive patients have been admitted to OLOL facilities.

At this time, all emergency rooms are open and accepting patients.

Our Lady of the Lake has an on-site natural gas generator capability able to power the hospital (HVAC included). If a power failure occurs, the primary generator automatically activates. Backup diesel generators are an additional resource available in the most extreme circumstances.

Our Lady of the Lake has a redundant oxygen supply, supplemented by an additional supply truck that was brought in several weeks ago related to the high-demand from COVID-19.

As part of the multi-state Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the supply-chain is strong, again with multiple redundancies and processes to assure the supplies necessary at our acute care facilities and clinics including if road travel becomes an issue.