Gonzales announces preparation ahead of Ida

Staff Report

Mayor Barney Arceneaux has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Gonzales.

City administration, police, fire and public works have begun preparations for Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane, to protect the health and safety of our citizens.

Additional personnel have been added to active status. All personnel are on standby throughout the event. High water vehicles are standing by, if needed.

Road closures will be announced thru the Office of Emergency Preparedness and social media.

Citizens are urged to limit travel, secure all loose belongings and pets, make sure they have important supplies, including water, food, fuel, first aid, ice. Follow guidelines for preparedness at the Ascension Parish Emergency Preparedness Guide: http://ascensionparish.net/downloads/oep/EPG2019_2020.pdf

Sandbags are available at the City Maintenance Barn, 2919 S. Darla Ave. today and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for pickup by residents of the City of Gonzales with identification. Pickup will be available Sunday from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

For physically challenged residents, the City will deliver to those citizens during those same hours.