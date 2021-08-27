Ascension Parish Public Schools closed Aug. 30

Staff Report

All schools and offices of Ascension Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Ida. This closure includes all instructional services, both in-person and online, so that staff and families can prepare for and respond to storm impacts.

A decision will be made by Monday as to whether any additional days of school closures are needed as we consult with emergency officials relative to storm location and impacts to our area.

For official decisions regarding school closures, visit the district website, www.apsb.org.