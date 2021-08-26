Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Sugar Mill Primary School

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools officials and staff members celebrated the opening of the parish's newest school, Sugar Mill Primary.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 24 at the campus located at 39319 Germany Road, Prairieville.

The school is led by Principal Moquita Winey and Assistant Principal Laura Freeman. The school's colors are vermilion and gray. Their mascot is the Knights.

Sugar Mill is the third primary school to open in as many years in the fast-growing Prairieville area. Bluff Ridge Primary opened last year, and Bullion Primary started in 2019.