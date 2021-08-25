Summer campers raise money for abused children

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The summer camp children at Kids Are People Too Daycare in Prairieville raised money this summer for abused/neglected children in the community.

Their project during the summer was to sell lemonade and baked goods so they could buy arts and craft supplies for children in foster care. The art supplies were collected in bags created by the summer camp children with motivational sayings. Child Advocacy Services’ Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) will share these bags with children in foster care and create crafts together with their CASA children.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are volunteers from the community who make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Children who have been abused or neglected become involved with the court to help keep them safe, but that can sometimes be confusing and filled with uncertainties. While so many things continue to change for those children, the CASA remains consistent in a child’s life and offers a stable person they can count on to communicate their needs.

Child Advocacy Services is grateful for the efforts of Kids Are People Too Daycare as they helped to thread hope for children in Ascension Parish.

If you are interested in being a part of the change for a child in foster care by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), contact Stephanie Breeden at sbreeden@childadv.net or call (225) 647-2005. More information about all the services provided by Child Advocacy Services can be found at www.childadv.net.