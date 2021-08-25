Ascension Parish Library announces summer reading winners

Staff Report

As part of Ascension Parish Library’s 2021 Tails and Tales summer reading program, readers who completed our challenges throughout the summer were eligible to win grand prizes at each library location.

The grand prize winner at our Gonzales location is:

Kids (ages 6–11) — Cayden Bennett

The grand prize winners at our Galvez location are:

Read to Me (ages 0–5) — Andrew Barbier

Kids (ages 6–11) — Naylor Joles

Teen (ages 12–18) — Josiah Dooley

Congratulations to all the winners.

For more information about library programs and events, visit myAPL.org or contact Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.

Artist to host workshop

Whatever your artistic interests or experience level, you will learn and grow as professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn instructs, demonstrates, and walks you through drawing exercises during this two-hour art workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. This hands-on class, focusing on human figure drawing, is designed for teens ages 12–18. The library will provide all needed art supplies. Registration is required and space is limited. Masks may be required according to mandate. To register for this event, call (225) 622-3339.

Becca Hillburn has an MFA in Sequential Art from SCAD: The University of Creative Careers and a BA in Fine Arts with Hypermedia concentration from University of New Orleans. Her client list includes companies such as Lego and Viz Media. Becca has guest taught at primary, middle, and high schools as well as secondary education and hosted artists panels and workshops at conventions.