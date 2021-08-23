Suspect accused of stealing twice from Home Depot in Gonzales

Staff Report

Gonzales Police released surveillance images of a suspect accused of stealing merchandise on two occasions at the Home Depot in Gonzales.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at 2740 S. Cajun Drive and stole $1,664.50 worth of merchandise on Aug. 9. The same suspect allegedly returned on Aug. 16 and stole $1,212.98 worth of merchandise.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Burchell at 225-647-9536.