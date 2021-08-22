Laine Hardy performs at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales

Staff Report

"Louisiana Saturday Night" featured American Idol winner Laine Hardy as fans flocked to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Aug. 21.

The 20-year-old singer from Livingston Parish won the 17th season of the hit show in 2019.

His new album, Here's To Anyone, will be released Sept. 17. It features the single Memorize You.

Hardy, who has been headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, will make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 28.