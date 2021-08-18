Sixth recall petition filed against Ascension Parish Council member

A recall group filed the sixth and final petition for the Ascension Parish Council's Dal Waguespack early Aug. 18 at the Secretary of State.

Waguespack, who represents District 9, was among the six targets for recall. Groups previously filed petitions for Teri Casso, Corey Orgeron, Aaron Lawler, Dempsey Lambert, and John Cagnolatti.

The group's chair Catrina Miller Bonomolo and co-chair Stacey Villenurve have announced a kickoff signing event set for 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the VFW hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales.

Waguespack is serving his first term on the 11-member council.

The recall movement was set off after the six members voted to remove Parish President Clint Cointment as director of the East Ascension Drainage District. The move followed the council's controversial decision to implement a nine-month moratorium on new development instead of Cointment's plan for a year.

Additionally, group members have expressed frustration with a variety of the council's actions, particularly in addressing flooding and infrastructure issues.

The groups previously met at the VFW Hall in Gonzales to organize the campaigns.