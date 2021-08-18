Prairieville High School size cut, new bids sought

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board will seek new construction bids for a scaled back Prairieville High School.

Initial bids surpassed the $79.5 million budgeted for construction of the campus in the fast-growing northern area of the parish.

The capacity of the campus will shrink from a projected 1,900 to 2,100 students down to roughly 1,670 to 1,900 students, board members reported.

The board plans to put the project out as two separate bids - one for the academic side of campus, and the other for athletics, drainage and parking.

The school board plans to open the new school in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

The new school will be the fifth public high school in Ascension Parish. Current high schools are: Donaldsonville, Dutchtown, East Ascension, and St. Amant. Private schools include Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville and Ascension Christian in Gonzales.