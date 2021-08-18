Just for laughs: Ascension Parish memes page pokes fun at local issues

Memes about various Ascension Parish topics have gone viral recently.

One of the most prolific producers has been Ascension Parish Department of Memes on Facebook, which has accumulated some 4,000 followers in a short amount of time. As stated in the description, the satirical page is not affiliated with parish government, the council, or any of the recall groups.

Aside from poking fun at parish politics, the page has also posted memes about cultural quirks, like the frequent phenomenon of the line of vehicles snaking around the parking lot of the Raising Canes restaurant in Gonzales.

The page's administrator, who has maintained anonymity, responded to a message from this publication.

"Honestly, even before this page, I've always posted local references. We all hit the same potholes, pass the same eyesores, shop at the same stores, eat at the same restaurants. You take these for granted but thousands of us do all these same things all the time," the administrator wrote.

The anonymous poster said they are a private citizen with no connection to the government or the council, which has seen its share of controversy over the summer.

"If I can get us all to laugh about it, that's a great thing," the administrator wrote.

The popularity of the page skyrocketed after a viral meme was posted on July 7. The meme shows a photo of Tanger Outlet mall in Gonzales with the text "Tanger Outlets: Snake-free for 30 years." The meme poked fun at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, which made headlines after a 12-foot python named Cara escaped inside.