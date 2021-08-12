2020 Census: Ascension Parish population rises to 126,500

Michael Tortorich
USA TODAY Network
Census 2020

Ascension Parish reported 126,500 people in the 2020 Census, an 18 percent rise from the 2010 U.S. Census.

A total of 19,285 residents were added to the parish count over the decade, which continued a growth trend since the turn of the millennium. The total has nearly doubled since 2000 when the count was 76,627.

Ascension Parish experienced the second-fastest growth rate in the state from 2010 to 2020.

The City of Gonzales and Prairieville, an unincorporated area but classified as a Census Designated Place, both gained in population. Prairieville's total was 33,197, which is a 23.4 percent increase. Gonzales went up to 12,231, which was a 25 percent rise.

The City of Donaldsonville lost population over the decade. The small city on the west side of the Mississippi River fell to a total of 6,695, a 10 percent drop.

The Town of Sorrento, located on the east side, went up 8.1 percent to a total of 1,514.

Much of the eastern portion of the parish saw growth. The communities are located along major highways Interstate 10 and Airline Highway, and a short commute to Baton Rouge.

The unprecedented growth has strained infrastructure, creating traffic and drainage issues. The Ascension Parish Council voted to approve a nine-month moratorium on new developments in an attempt to get a grip on the growing pains.

Louisiana tallied a population of 4,657,757, which represented a 2.7 increase. Much of the state's growth occurred in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metropolitan areas.

East Baton Rouge Parish recorded more residents than any other parish with 456,781. Jefferson Parish was second with 440,781, followed by Orleans Parish with 384,000.

Leading the suburban Baton Rouge area was Livingston Parish with 142,282. Iberville Parish tallied 30,241, while West Baton Rouge Parish had 27,199.

Some parishes in the area experienced population declines. Those included Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, and West Feliciana parishes, which are largely rural.

New, detailed data from the 2020 U.S. Census shows a continuing trend of America's population shifting away from rural areas and toward urban metropolitan areas.

The United States population was 331.4 million. That represented a 7.4 percent increase for the nation.

Texas gained the largest number of residents, followed by Florida, California, Georgia, and Washington.

The most populated state was California with 39.9 million people. Texas tallied 29.1 million. Florida followed with 21.5 million. New York recorded 20.2 million. Pennsylvania had 13 million.

Three states saw populations decline: West Virginia, Illinois, and Mississippi.

The United States experienced unprecedented multiracial population growth and a decline in the white population for the first time in the nation’s history, according to U.S. Census officials.

USA Today Network Analysis

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some parishes, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap. These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

 

Louisiana

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

4,657,757

124,385

2.7%

White

2,657,652

-178,540

-6.3%

Black

1,464,023

11,627

0.8%

American Indian

31,657

1,078

3.5%

Asian

86,438

16,306

23.3%

Pacific Islander

1,911

-52

-2.6%

Other Race

142,699

73,472

106.1%

Two or More Races

273,377

200,494

275.1%

Hispanic

322,549

129,989

67.5%

 

Ascension Parish

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

126,500

19,285

18.0%

White

81,141

2,569

3.3%

Black

30,521

6,675

28.0%

American Indian

513

174

51.3%

Asian

1,709

691

67.9%

Pacific Islander

33

-48

-59.3%

Other Race

4,801

2,752

134.3%

Two or More Races

7,782

6,472

494.0%

Hispanic

10,383

5,359

106.7%

 

Prairieville CDP

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

33,197

6,302

23.4%

White

23,906

1,732

7.8%

Black

4,867

1,552

46.8%

American Indian

105

22

26.5%

Asian

828

344

71.1%

Pacific Islander

12

-12

-50.0%

Other Race

1,212

742

157.9%

Two or More Races

2,267

1,922

557.1%

Hispanic

2,769

1,430

106.8%

 

City of Gonzales 

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

12,231

2,450

25.0%

White

4,644

-128

-2.7%

Black

5,790

1,466

33.9%

American Indian

112

90

409.1%

Asian

101

-9

-8.2%

Pacific Islander

4

-3

-42.9%

Other Race

755

362

92.1%

Two or More Races

825

672

439.2%

Hispanic

1,578

754

91.5%

 

City of Donaldsonville

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

6,695

-741

-10.0%

White

1,221

-482

-28.3%

Black

5,205

-446

-7.9%

American Indian

2

-12

-85.7%

Asian

13

-2

-13.3%

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

72

57

380.0%

Two or More Races

182

144

378.9%

Hispanic

161

96

147.7%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Darrow CDP

200

 

 

District 1

6,712

-881

-11.6%

District 10

8,680

767

9.7%

District 11

12,130

2,130

21.3%

District 2

11,123

1,637

17.3%

District 3

10,980

2,368

27.5%

District 4

15,593

2,949

23.3%

District 5

14,885

4,487

43.2%

District 6

8,392

-365

-4.2%

District 7

13,033

3,370

34.9%

District 8

17,027

2,569

17.8%

District 9

7,945

254

3.3%

Donaldsonville city

6,695

-741

-10.0%

Gonzales city

12,231

2,450

25.0%

Lemannville CDP

695

-165

-19.2%

Prairieville CDP

33,197

6,302

23.4%

Sorrento town

1,514

113

8.1%