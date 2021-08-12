2020 Census: Ascension Parish population rises to 126,500

Michael Tortorich

USA TODAY Network

Ascension Parish reported 126,500 people in the 2020 Census, an 18 percent rise from the 2010 U.S. Census.

A total of 19,285 residents were added to the parish count over the decade, which continued a growth trend since the turn of the millennium. The total has nearly doubled since 2000 when the count was 76,627.

Ascension Parish experienced the second-fastest growth rate in the state from 2010 to 2020.

The City of Gonzales and Prairieville, an unincorporated area but classified as a Census Designated Place, both gained in population. Prairieville's total was 33,197, which is a 23.4 percent increase. Gonzales went up to 12,231, which was a 25 percent rise.

The City of Donaldsonville lost population over the decade. The small city on the west side of the Mississippi River fell to a total of 6,695, a 10 percent drop.

The Town of Sorrento, located on the east side, went up 8.1 percent to a total of 1,514.

Much of the eastern portion of the parish saw growth. The communities are located along major highways Interstate 10 and Airline Highway, and a short commute to Baton Rouge.

The unprecedented growth has strained infrastructure, creating traffic and drainage issues. The Ascension Parish Council voted to approve a nine-month moratorium on new developments in an attempt to get a grip on the growing pains.

Louisiana tallied a population of 4,657,757, which represented a 2.7 increase. Much of the state's growth occurred in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metropolitan areas.

East Baton Rouge Parish recorded more residents than any other parish with 456,781. Jefferson Parish was second with 440,781, followed by Orleans Parish with 384,000.

Leading the suburban Baton Rouge area was Livingston Parish with 142,282. Iberville Parish tallied 30,241, while West Baton Rouge Parish had 27,199.

Some parishes in the area experienced population declines. Those included Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, and West Feliciana parishes, which are largely rural.

The United States population was 331.4 million. That represented a 7.4 percent increase for the nation.

Texas gained the largest number of residents, followed by Florida, California, Georgia, and Washington.

The most populated state was California with 39.9 million people. Texas tallied 29.1 million. Florida followed with 21.5 million. New York recorded 20.2 million. Pennsylvania had 13 million.

Three states saw populations decline: West Virginia, Illinois, and Mississippi.

The United States experienced unprecedented multiracial population growth and a decline in the white population for the first time in the nation’s history, according to U.S. Census officials.

USA Today Network Analysis

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some parishes, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap. These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Louisiana 2020 count Change % change Total 4,657,757 124,385 2.7% White 2,657,652 -178,540 -6.3% Black 1,464,023 11,627 0.8% American Indian 31,657 1,078 3.5% Asian 86,438 16,306 23.3% Pacific Islander 1,911 -52 -2.6% Other Race 142,699 73,472 106.1% Two or More Races 273,377 200,494 275.1% Hispanic 322,549 129,989 67.5%

Ascension Parish 2020 count Change % change Total 126,500 19,285 18.0% White 81,141 2,569 3.3% Black 30,521 6,675 28.0% American Indian 513 174 51.3% Asian 1,709 691 67.9% Pacific Islander 33 -48 -59.3% Other Race 4,801 2,752 134.3% Two or More Races 7,782 6,472 494.0% Hispanic 10,383 5,359 106.7%

Prairieville CDP 2020 count Change % change Total 33,197 6,302 23.4% White 23,906 1,732 7.8% Black 4,867 1,552 46.8% American Indian 105 22 26.5% Asian 828 344 71.1% Pacific Islander 12 -12 -50.0% Other Race 1,212 742 157.9% Two or More Races 2,267 1,922 557.1% Hispanic 2,769 1,430 106.8%

City of Gonzales 2020 count Change % change Total 12,231 2,450 25.0% White 4,644 -128 -2.7% Black 5,790 1,466 33.9% American Indian 112 90 409.1% Asian 101 -9 -8.2% Pacific Islander 4 -3 -42.9% Other Race 755 362 92.1% Two or More Races 825 672 439.2% Hispanic 1,578 754 91.5%

City of Donaldsonville 2020 count Change % change Total 6,695 -741 -10.0% White 1,221 -482 -28.3% Black 5,205 -446 -7.9% American Indian 2 -12 -85.7% Asian 13 -2 -13.3% Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 72 57 380.0% Two or More Races 182 144 378.9% Hispanic 161 96 147.7%