2020 Census: Ascension Parish population rises to 126,500
Ascension Parish reported 126,500 people in the 2020 Census, an 18 percent rise from the 2010 U.S. Census.
A total of 19,285 residents were added to the parish count over the decade, which continued a growth trend since the turn of the millennium. The total has nearly doubled since 2000 when the count was 76,627.
Ascension Parish experienced the second-fastest growth rate in the state from 2010 to 2020.
The City of Gonzales and Prairieville, an unincorporated area but classified as a Census Designated Place, both gained in population. Prairieville's total was 33,197, which is a 23.4 percent increase. Gonzales went up to 12,231, which was a 25 percent rise.
The City of Donaldsonville lost population over the decade. The small city on the west side of the Mississippi River fell to a total of 6,695, a 10 percent drop.
The Town of Sorrento, located on the east side, went up 8.1 percent to a total of 1,514.
Much of the eastern portion of the parish saw growth. The communities are located along major highways Interstate 10 and Airline Highway, and a short commute to Baton Rouge.
The unprecedented growth has strained infrastructure, creating traffic and drainage issues. The Ascension Parish Council voted to approve a nine-month moratorium on new developments in an attempt to get a grip on the growing pains.
Louisiana tallied a population of 4,657,757, which represented a 2.7 increase. Much of the state's growth occurred in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metropolitan areas.
East Baton Rouge Parish recorded more residents than any other parish with 456,781. Jefferson Parish was second with 440,781, followed by Orleans Parish with 384,000.
Leading the suburban Baton Rouge area was Livingston Parish with 142,282. Iberville Parish tallied 30,241, while West Baton Rouge Parish had 27,199.
Some parishes in the area experienced population declines. Those included Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, and West Feliciana parishes, which are largely rural.
The United States population was 331.4 million. That represented a 7.4 percent increase for the nation.
Texas gained the largest number of residents, followed by Florida, California, Georgia, and Washington.
The most populated state was California with 39.9 million people. Texas tallied 29.1 million. Florida followed with 21.5 million. New York recorded 20.2 million. Pennsylvania had 13 million.
Three states saw populations decline: West Virginia, Illinois, and Mississippi.
The United States experienced unprecedented multiracial population growth and a decline in the white population for the first time in the nation’s history, according to U.S. Census officials.
USA Today Network Analysis
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some parishes, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap. These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Louisiana
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
4,657,757
124,385
2.7%
White
2,657,652
-178,540
-6.3%
Black
1,464,023
11,627
0.8%
American Indian
31,657
1,078
3.5%
Asian
86,438
16,306
23.3%
Pacific Islander
1,911
-52
-2.6%
Other Race
142,699
73,472
106.1%
Two or More Races
273,377
200,494
275.1%
Hispanic
322,549
129,989
67.5%
Ascension Parish
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
126,500
19,285
18.0%
White
81,141
2,569
3.3%
Black
30,521
6,675
28.0%
American Indian
513
174
51.3%
Asian
1,709
691
67.9%
Pacific Islander
33
-48
-59.3%
Other Race
4,801
2,752
134.3%
Two or More Races
7,782
6,472
494.0%
Hispanic
10,383
5,359
106.7%
Prairieville CDP
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
33,197
6,302
23.4%
White
23,906
1,732
7.8%
Black
4,867
1,552
46.8%
American Indian
105
22
26.5%
Asian
828
344
71.1%
Pacific Islander
12
-12
-50.0%
Other Race
1,212
742
157.9%
Two or More Races
2,267
1,922
557.1%
Hispanic
2,769
1,430
106.8%
City of Gonzales
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
12,231
2,450
25.0%
White
4,644
-128
-2.7%
Black
5,790
1,466
33.9%
American Indian
112
90
409.1%
Asian
101
-9
-8.2%
Pacific Islander
4
-3
-42.9%
Other Race
755
362
92.1%
Two or More Races
825
672
439.2%
Hispanic
1,578
754
91.5%
City of Donaldsonville
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,695
-741
-10.0%
White
1,221
-482
-28.3%
Black
5,205
-446
-7.9%
American Indian
2
-12
-85.7%
Asian
13
-2
-13.3%
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
72
57
380.0%
Two or More Races
182
144
378.9%
Hispanic
161
96
147.7%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Darrow CDP
200
District 1
6,712
-881
-11.6%
District 10
8,680
767
9.7%
District 11
12,130
2,130
21.3%
District 2
11,123
1,637
17.3%
District 3
10,980
2,368
27.5%
District 4
15,593
2,949
23.3%
District 5
14,885
4,487
43.2%
District 6
8,392
-365
-4.2%
District 7
13,033
3,370
34.9%
District 8
17,027
2,569
17.8%
District 9
7,945
254
3.3%
Donaldsonville city
6,695
-741
-10.0%
Gonzales city
12,231
2,450
25.0%
Lemannville CDP
695
-165
-19.2%
Prairieville CDP
33,197
6,302
23.4%
Sorrento town
1,514
113
8.1%