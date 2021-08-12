Ascension Parish Public Schools announce three appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of three new district and school leaders. Mary Dazé is the new Supervisor of TAP and Teacher Development, Julian Surla is the new Associate Principal of Donaldsonville High School, and Jacie Dunbar is the new Assistant Principal of Gonzales Middle School.

"Our school district is blessed with exceptional employees who are willing to step into leadership roles. I continue to be thankful for professionals like these who work hard every day to provide high-quality learning opportunities for our students," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

SUPERVISOR OF TAP AND TEACHER DEVELOPMENT

Mary Dazé is the new Supervisor of TAP and Teacher Development.

A native of Donaldsonville, Dazé began her 25-year career as a teacher at Lutcher High School. She was hired by Ascension Public Schools in 2008 as a Mentor Teacher at Donaldsonville High. In 2011, she advanced to a Master Teacher position for the school. Five years later, Dazé became the Assistant Principal of Galvez Middle School. Most recently, she served as the Executive Master Teacher for 12 TAP schools and Teach Ascension Academy for the last four years.

“I have been fortunate enough to serve under and learn from some extraordinary leaders in our district. I am so grateful to be able to take the qualities they instilled in me moving forward,” said Dazé. “I know that through a collaborative effort of everyone in the district, we can and will close the achievement gap of all students.”

A National Board Certified Teacher, Dazé earned a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University and a master’s degree from Louisiana State University. She and her husband of 30 years, Kenny Dazé, have three married sons and six grandchildren.

ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL OF DONALDSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Julian Surla is the new Associate Principal of Donaldsonville High School.

After growing up in New Orleans and Slidell, Surla began his career with Ascension as a teacher at Dutchtown High School. He then became the founding Principal of Early College Option, the district dual-enrollment program with River Parishes Community College. He served in that capacity for six years. He served as an administrator at RPCC before returning to Ascension in 2020 as an Assistant Principal at Donaldsonville High.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, my family, and my colleagues,” said Surla. "I saw an opportunity to step up and serve our students, once again. I am thrilled to be working directly with our freshmen who are transitioning to high school, and I am looking forward to guiding them on the path of success."

Surla earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. His wife, Yvette, is a special education teacher at Dutchtown Middle. They have two children: Ava, a junior at Dutchtown High, and Ian, a 7th grader at Dutchtown Middle.

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF GONZALES MIDDLE SCHOOL

Jacie Dunbar is the new Assistant Principal of Gonzales Middle School.

Dunbar has lived in Ascension Parish her whole life and is an alumnus of East Ascension High School. She began her career with Ascension Public Schools in 2008 as a teacher at Lake Elementary. In 2019, she transferred to Duplessis Primary to serve as a TAP Master Teacher.

“I am blessed to have this opportunity and am honored to lead alongside Principal Charlet as we continue throughout this year to grow our Bulldogs,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She lives in St. Amant with her husband of 13 years, Ken, and their two children, Kamille and Mackey.