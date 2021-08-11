Stolen vehicle pursued from New Orleans to Gonzales

Staff Report

Authorities pursued a stolen vehicle from New Orleans to Gonzales, where a spike strip utilized by State Police ended the incident.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson posted information pertaining to the pursuit on his Facebook page. He said the stolen vehicle struck a car at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, and there were no injuries.

According to the chief's post, the suspects were apprehended near the Oak Terrace gas station along Burnside Avenue in Gonzales.