Library to host back-to-school workshops

Are you looking for ways to help your students with the new school year? On Saturday, Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales will conduct two workshops on free online library resources for homework help and curriculum planning.

These workshops — designed for parents, caretakers, and educators — will give you step-by-step introductions to numerous resources that teach math, English, science, history, and test preparation.

2 p.m. — Resources for grades preK–5: You will be introduced to free resources available through the library such as World Book, True Flix, TumbleBooks, and Hoopla. These resources cover everything from matching and counting, literacy, history, science, and even fiction stories that support early math concepts. They include ebooks, audiobooks, interactive games, videos, and activities that go along with lessons.

3:30 p.m. — Resources for grades 6–12: You will be introduced to resources such as Learning Express, Universal Class, Access Science, Science Flix, and Homework Louisiana. These resources offer everything from science projects, scholarly articles, quizzes, practice ACT tests, college and career preparation, and live tutors.

Registration required. Call (225) 647-3955 to register. Masks are recommended. Please specify which session you would like to attend. Attendance at both sessions is welcome. Parents and students are encouraged to bring a laptop or other electronic device to better explore the free resources.

F1 Hybrids: Not Your Grandmothers Flowers Gardening Workshop

Discover what first filial generation seeds and plants are and how they can make useful additions to your home garden.

This educational gardening workshop, brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter, explores how new and improved genetics make flower gardening rewarding and less labor intensive.

Cindy Moran, licensed landscape horticulturalist and former owner of a wholesale bedding plant nursery, will discuss how interspecific crosses have revolutionized flowers and foliage in gardens. Plus, learn how to make the important decisions in selecting seasonal color. F1 Hybrids: Not Your Grandmothers Flowers will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration is required and space is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register. Masks are recommended.

Starting and Financing a Small Business Seminar

Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 for a virtual small business seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business.

Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan.

Topics of discussion include: the purpose of developing a feasible business plan; assessing business risks; marketing strategy development; management planning; financial planning; identifying sources of funds for business start-up; the do’s and don'ts of borrowing money; the loan application process; and key resources available to get assistance.

Advance registration is required for this Zoom webinar brought to you by Ascension Parish Library. To register, visit our APL Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on Webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 673-8699.