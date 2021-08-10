Two suspects sought for unauthorized use of credit cards in Gonzales, Baton Rouge

Staff Report

Police are seeking information on two suspects who found a lost wallet at a Gonzales hospital and then made eight unauthorized transactions with the victim's credit cards.

According to Gonzales Police, the two suspects found the wallet between 10:42 a.m. and 1:02 p.m. July 30 at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension hospital, located at 1125 W. Hwy. 30 in Gonzales.

Authorities said three of the credit cards were used at five different businesses. Five of the eight transactions occurred within the city limits of Gonzales for a total of $2,175.64. The other three transactions happened at two different businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish for a total of $993.87.

Gonzales Police and Louisiana State Police have been working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the individuals can contact Det. James Poe of Gonzales Police at 225-647-9572.