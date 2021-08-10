New Conway construction phases approved by Gonzales City Council

Sonya T. Gordon

Members of the Gonzales City Council were in unanimous agreement at last night's meeting in voting to approve two new phases of construction work on Conway subdivisions. This includes the approval of the subdivision work at the Village at Conway Phase 2 and at the subdivision Phase 3 of the Reserve at Conway.

The Village consists of about 38.4 acres divided into 90 lots. It is located near the intersection of Highway 44 and Loosemore Road. The Reserve at Conway entails about 108 lots on 49.4 acres at the current western termination of Lakehaven Drive.

However, the city approvals came with conditions -- five to be exact:

An engineered plan must be developed and approved for a pumping station to solve drainage issues within the subdivision.

Terms of construction, operation and maintenance of the pumping station are approved between the homeowner’s association, developer, East Ascension Gravity Drainage and the City of Gonzales prior to any further clearing or fill-in of Conway Phase 2.

A revised drainage study for Conway Phase 1 is submitted during the construction plan approval process for Conway Phase 2.

A detailed Hydraulic Engineering Center River Analysis System must be prepared on the Brittany Tower Road ditch as part of the pond design.

The roadway connecting the Reserve at Conway and the Village of Conway developments should be permitted with a signed submission.

Council members followed the recommendations of the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commissions.

Other action getting the thumbs up from City Council included awarding:

A construction for the Tee Joe Basketball Court Contract to Site Tech Consulting & Construction at $99,000 following the bidding processing.

A road construction contract to Bridging the Gap at $658,175 for the Semper Fi Avenue project following the bidding process.

The Silverleaf Planting and Restoration contract to Resource One Nursery at $56,960.

Unrelated to construction but related to building artistic abilities and character, City Council made special note of the Center Stage Performing Arts Academy of Gonzales. Mayor Barney Arceneaux signed a proclamation that August is Center Stage Performing Arts Academy Month to honor the independent performing arts school located in Gonzales.

In July, the Academy’s performance team of 160 members ages 2 to 19 from nine parishes beat a 23-year record at the six-day Access Broadway National Competition in Biloxi, Miss., by swooping up all three of its top prizes and also the Best Director Award.

The Academy’s team, the Center Stage Door Company, competed in 201 numbers against other groups from around the country. The Academy won the The Broadway Cup for best arts studio, the Vegas Cup for best dance studio, the Stage Door Cup for the best debut dance and performing arts school and several Star Awards covering every age group. There actually are 600 students total enrolled in the Academy.

Councilman Johnny Berthelot was absent from the Council meeting because, as national director for the Dixie Youth Baseball League, he led the current state champs from Gonzales to the World Series for the next round of competition.