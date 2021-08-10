Fifth recall petition filed for an Ascension Parish Council member

Staff Report

Organizers announced Aug. 9 the filing of a recall petition against Ascension Parish Council member John Cagnolatti.

The filing with the Secretary of State targets the representative of District 10, which includes part of the Gonzales city limits.

The fifth filing comes after organizers signed documents for the recalls of Teri Casso, Aaron Lawler, Corey Orgeron, and Dempsey Lambert. Organizers have said Dal Waguespack is a target for recall, but paperwork has not been filed yet.

According to the group's website, the effort was organized following the June 28 meeting of the East Ascension Drainage Board when Cagnolatti and the five other members voted to remove Parish President Clint Cointment as head of the board.

The group needs one-third of active voters to sign the petition by the first week of February