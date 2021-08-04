Two Gonzales men booked after shooting incident

Staff Report

Two Gonzales men were arrested following a shooting incident in the Norwood Road area.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol division responded to a call of a subject shooting a gun on Norwood Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Aug. 3.

According to a new release, deputies arrived on scene and they heard several more shots fired from a vehicle that fled the scene toward Hwy. 931.

The responding deputy pursued the vehicle which crashed at the intersection of Norwood Road and Hwy. 931 and the two occupants in the vehicle fled on foot, according to the report.

A short while later, deputies located 30-year-old Humberto Gonzalez near Hwy. 431 and Hwy. 621, where he reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle and shooting a handgun for unknown reasons.

The second subject, identified as 30-year-old Kody Hughes, was later located on Hwy. 431, and arrested.

Both guns were recovered, and both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Gonzalez was charged with illegal use of a firearm, resisting an officer, failing to stop at stop signs, and reckless operation.

Hughes was charged with illegal use of a firearm and resisting an officer.

Both had a bond set at $25,000 but are still in custody, according to APSO.