Prairieville FBI agent accused of exposing himself to teen girls in Texas

Staff Report

The Tyler Morning Telegraph newspaper reported an FBI agent from Prairieville was charged with indecent exposure to underaged girls in Smith County, Texas, according to police documents.

David Harris, 51, has been accused of multiple sexual misconduct charges in Louisiana.

According to Smith County's District Attorney, a warrant was served on Harris for indecent exposure, which is a third-degree felony, the media outlet reported.

Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office and was arrested on June 24.

According to the Tyler newspaper, the affidavit states Harris exposed himself to underage girls at a pool more than once.

Harris was originally issued arrest warrants out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under age 13.

According to Louisiana State Police, Harris also has outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity and witness intimidation.

Investigators are seeking additional information on potential victims. The anonymous platform can be found at LSP.org under "suspicious activity."