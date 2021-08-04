Knights of Columbus deliver donated coffee, supplies to veterans home

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Delphin Russelburg, a member of the The St. John The Evangelist Knights of Columbus Council in Prairieville and the Msgr. Arthur Lieux Assembly in Gonzales, recently delivered 20 pounds of coffee and 20 pounds of sugar and creamers to Nevada Earp at the SE War Veterans Home in Reserve.

The coffee and condiments were donated by Ascension Parish merchants Ralph's Market, DeLaunes Supermarket, Harvest Supermarket, and Prairieville Iron Works. We thanks our area merchants for remembering our Veterans during this difficult recovery period from the COVID-19 pandemic.