Jambalaya Festival canceled due to COVID-19 surge

The 2021 Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales has been canceled.

The Executive Committee of the Jambalaya Festival Association released the following statement via its Facebook page:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Jambalaya Festival that was to be held on August 27, 28, 29, 2021 due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Louisiana. In an effort to keep our members, cooks and festival goers safe we feel this course of action is the correct way to proceed in this matter.

Plans are being made for the 2022 festival which will be held on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 - May 27, 28, 29, 2022.

Please pray for all of the people in the State of Louisiana and our great country so that we may return to our normal way life in the near future."