Ascension Parish public schools complying with mask mandate

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander released an update as schools prepare to open Aug. 10.

In the letter, he said the school system released safety guidelines on June 15. At that time, officials expected masks to be optional.

On Aug. 2, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate requiring businesses and organizations, including schools, to require the wearing of face coverings under certain conditions while indoors.

"We share the disappointment that current conditions have elevated COVID-19 cases in our state such that medical advisors and state leaders have expressed the need to implement a mask mandate for a period of time," he stated.

Alexander said the school system is obligated to comply with the emergency orders. The mandate became effective Aug. 4 until Sept. 1.

The updated guidelines are available at: www.apsb.org/page/school-operations-for-2021-22.

"My prayers are for the health of our community, and it is my hope that this current surge in cases quickly lessens. If the cases go down to the degree that the governor lifts the mask mandate, we can return to our original plans to allow face coverings to be optional for our staff, students, and visitors," he added.

"We respect anyone’s concerns, whether that is a concern for contracting COVID-19 or a concern about their child wearing a face covering. Please be reminded that we offer online learning through our Blended Learning Program (BLP), which has been successfully implemented in our district since 2013," Alexander continued.

For more information about BLP, visit www.apsb.org/page/online.

"As always, we thank you for your partnership and look forward to our work in providing quality learning experiences for students in the weeks and months to come," he concluded. "Together, we can ensure children have the opportunity to achieve continued academic growth in preparation for the future of their choice."