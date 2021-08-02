Police searching for man who fled scene of fatal crash in Gonzales

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 938 (Coon Trap Road) north of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 35-year-old Jasy Hunt of Gonzales.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 2

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 26-year-old Levi Mitchell of Prairieville was traveling northbound on Hwy. Hwy 938 in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. Hunt was the front seat passenger in the Hyundai. At the same time, a 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on Hwy. 938.

For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Hyundai striking the Freightliner head-on. After striking the Freightliner, Mitchell exited the Hyundai and fled the crash scene.

Hunt was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Freightliner for analysis.

Mitchell was unrestrained at the time of the crash and remains at large.

Troop A Troopers, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, are currently searching for Mitchell, who is wanted for multiple felony warrants including of LRS 14:69 B(2) - Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), LRS 14:108.1 - Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), LRS 14:99 - Reckless Operation of a Vehicle (Felony), LRS 14:96 - Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce (Felony), LRS 14:68.4 - Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Felony), LRS 14:56 B(2) - Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), and LRS - 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mitchell, contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225)754-8500, or call a local law enforcement agency or 911.