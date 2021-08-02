Gonzales man arrested on drug, gun charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities reported the arrest of a 19-year-old Gonzales man on felony drug and gun law violations after a traffic stop July 31 south of Napoleonville.

According to a news release from Sheriff Leland Falcon, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle. The deputy requested the presence of a K-9 at the location.

According to the release, the K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted to the presence of controlled dangerous substances. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of marijuana and 2 large caliber handguns.

The suspect was place under arrest and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in Presence of Persons Under 17 Years Of Age, Possession of or dealing in Firearms with an Obliterated Serial Number, Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Driver Must be Licensed.

Miller was incarcerated with a bond set at $57,500.