Deputies looking for duo who stole truck, tried to break into Donaldsonville ATM

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking information on two unknown subjects who stole a white Ford F-150 truck and attempted to burglarize a bank's ATM in Donaldsonville on July 29.

According to a news release, the subjects used pry bars, crow bars, and a chain with a hook attached to the rear bumper of the truck.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

The surveillance video is available on the sheriff's Facebook page.