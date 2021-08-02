Deputies looking for duo who stole truck, tried to break into Donaldsonville ATM

Staff Report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance video from the ATM location.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking information on two unknown subjects who stole a white Ford F-150 truck and attempted to burglarize a bank's ATM in Donaldsonville on July 29.

According to a news release, the subjects used pry bars, crow bars, and a chain with a hook attached to the rear bumper of the truck.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

The surveillance video is available on the sheriff's Facebook page.