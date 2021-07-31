Bocage Plantation in Darrow goes up for auction

Staff Report

An auction has been set for Bocage Plantation, which is located along the Mississippi River in the Darrow area of Ascension Parish.

A luxury real estate company, Albert Burney of Huntsville, Ala., lists the auction as Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

On the National Register of Historic Places since 1991, Bocage is a Greek Revival style mansion built in 1837. The property is touted on the site as "one of the jewels" of the River Road properties between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

According to the NPS site, Louisiana native Dr. Marion Rundell purchased the mansion in 2008 with the goal of opening it to the public. It was previously offered as a bed and breakfast, and open for tours and group functions.

Bocage was among the Louisiana plantations used in the filming of the movie 12 Years a Slave, which was released in 2013.

The property has been assessed at $1.86 million. Records show parish taxes as $20,032.