Ascension Parish deputy spotted assisting elderly man in Gonzales

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy received praise for helping an elderly man who had trailer troubles in Gonzales.

The deputy, later identified as Mike Scott, was seen assisting the man reload the trailer in the 93-degree heat.

Local resident Chyvetta Thompson Broden was able to capture photos of the scene. Her post was widely-shared on Facebook.

"Some things shouldn't go unnoticed," she stated. "I just witnessed this Ascension Parish Sheriff's officer going above and beyond his call of duty."

She said the deputy blocked the roadway, turned on emergency lights, and helped the man retrieve the items.

"This officer could have remained in his air conditioned vehicle, but he chose to help!" she added.