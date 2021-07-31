Construction bids for Prairieville High School rejected

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board rejected two bids due to being millions of dollars over budget for the planned Prairieville High School construction.

The public high school, scheduled to open at the start of the 2023 school year, would be the parish's fifth high school.

Last week, the board declined the bids that arrived last month on the recommendation of the bid review committee. The bids reportedly averaged $30 million over the $79.5 million budget for the school.

Parish voters approved a $140 million bond proposal in August 2020. The new high school was among a slate of projects planned throughout the parish.

Officials have said the high bids are due to rising costs caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.