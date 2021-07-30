Ascension Public Schools announce district, school appointments

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of six new district and school leaders.

Robyn Simmons, EdD, is the new Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance, Brent Ramagost is the new Supervisor of Information Systems and Technology, Nicole Elmore Joseph is the new Principal of Early College Option, Daniel “Keragan” McCready is the new Assistant Principal of Dutchtown High, Kim Uzee is the new Associate Principal of East Ascension High School, and Mary Reenie Laginess is the new Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.

“It is always an honor to recognize new leadership within this district -- a district that always excels in its employees,” said Ascension Public Schools Assistant Superintendent A. Denise Graves. “Ascension means to rise to the top, and that is what we continue to do under the leadership of these outstanding new administrators.”

SUPERVISOR OF CHILD WELFARE AND ATTENDANCE

Robyn Simmons, EdD, is the new Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance.

Born in New Orleans, Simmons began her career with Ascension Public Schools in 2010 as an English teacher at Donaldsonville High School. At DHS, she served as a career teacher, Mentor Teacher, and Master Teacher before moving to Dutchtown High in 2013. She began teaching English at Dutchtown High and also served as a Mentor Teacher for the instructional leadership team and then an Assistant Principal. In 2019, Simmons became the Principal of Early College Option. She remained in this position before being named Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance.

“I am so excited about this next chapter,” said Simmons. “It is an opportunity to ensure that we continue to have students in Ascension ascend and succeed.”

Simmons earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a master’s degree in English from Jackson State University. She also earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

SUPERVISOR OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY

Brent Ramagost is the new Supervisor of Information Systems and Technology for the school district.

A graduate of Donaldsonville High School, Ramagost is a long-time member of Ascension Public Schools. In 2002, he began his 19-year professional career with the district as a Computer Technician. Most recently, he served as the district’s Network Administrator, a position he has held since 2018.

“I am grateful to continue in this leadership role,” said Ramagost. “The IT department has always been such an honor to work with, and I am excited to lead that team.”

Ramagost earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Nicholls State University in 2001. He lives in Gonzales with his wife, Jessica, and their daughter Cadence.

PRINCIPAL OF EARLY COLLEGE OPTION

Nicole Elmore Joseph is the new Principal of Early College Option.

A native of Brusly, Joseph began her teaching career 19 years ago at Sherwood Middle School in Baton Rouge. She served as an administrative intern in East Baton Rouge Parish, then an Assistant Principal at Capitol Middle, an Assistant Principal at Capitol Elementary, and Principal of Melrose Elementary before moving to Ascension Parish. She began at Donaldsonville High School as a Mentor Teacher in 2013. After a year, she became the Assistant Principal of DHS, a position she held for two years before becoming the Associate Principal in 2016.

“I could not be here without the support of the Ascension Parish School Board,” said Joseph. “I could not have excelled the way I did without knowing they would support me 100 percent.”

Joseph earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education and social science education from Grambling State University and a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Southern University. She currently resides in Addis, Louisiana with her husband, Christopher, and their three children Avery, Johnovan, and Elle, plus three bonus kids: Christopher, Christiauna, and Keshawn.

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF DUTCHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Daniel “Keragan” McCready is the new Assistant Principal of Dutchtown High School.

Originally from West Monroe, McCready began his career at Ascension in 2011 as a social studies teacher and physical education coach at East Ascension High School. He also served as the school’s Assistant Athletic Director, a Strength Coach for all sports, and a football Offensive Coordinator. McCready transferred to Dutchtown High in 2017 to fill four positions for the school: physical education teacher, Assistant Athletic Director, Strength Coach, and Offensive Coordinator. While serving at DTHS, he became a department head and Professional Learning Community (PLC) leader.

McCready is active in the district outside of his given roles. He is a member of the Instructional Leadership Team and a teacher observer. He also works with the administration to implement the Griffin Guardian mentorship program on Dutchtown High’s campus. McCready has also been awarded the Strength of America Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association during his time with the district.

“I am honored and extremely humbled for this opportunity to continue serving our students, parents, and stakeholders in this new leadership position,” said McCready.

McCready earned a bachelor's degree in education from Henderson State University, graduating summa cum laude, and a master's degree in Science from Louisiana State University. His wife, April, also works for the district as a teacher at Spanish Lake Primary. The pair have two daughters: Payton, a 7th grader at Dutchtown Middle, and Audrey, a 3rd grader at Spanish Lake.

ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL OF EAST ASCENSION HIGH SCHOOL

Kim Uzee is the new Associate Principal of East Ascension High School.

Uzee began her career with Ascension Public Schools as an English teacher for East Ascension High in 1999. In 2005, she became one of the district’s first four high school teacher coaches. After two years in that role, Uzee returned to teaching at East Ascension until she took the position of assistant principal for the school in 2014.

“My whole career has been at East Ascension; it is my home,” said Uzee. “It is my commitment to you that I will do everything in my power to make sure that every student succeeds.”

Uzee earned a bachelor's degree in English and an alternative certification from Louisiana State University. She also earned a master's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.

She is married to Travis Uzee and has a son, Connor Cook, and two step-daughters, Caroline and Marguerite Uzee.

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF EAST ASCENSION HIGH SCHOOL

Mary "Reenie" Laginess is the new Assistant Principal of East Ascension High School.

Originally from Niceville FL, Laginess began her work at Ascension Public Schools in 2013. She served as a special education teacher in both the resource and LEAP connect settings, as well as the Tennis Coach and Assistant Swim Coach at St. Amant High. In 2018, she transitioned to Lowery Middle School to serve as the Special Education Lead Teacher. One year later, she moved to fill the same position at East Ascension High School. Most recently, she served the district as a Special Education Coordinator at LeBlanc Special Services Center, where she continued her work with East Ascension High, as well as helped Central Middle and Gonzales Middle schools.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve East Ascension High School and their community in this new role as Assistant Principal,” said Laginess. “East Ascension High School is a school like no other; rich in tradition, culture, and pride. I look forward to supporting all students at EA, their parents, and our faculty as we continue to exude Excellence Always!”

Laginess earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Auburn University and an education specialist degree from Louisiana State University. She is currently working on her doctoral degree at Southeastern Louisiana University.