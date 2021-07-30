Ascension Parish Council member's vehicle keyed, tire slashed

Staff Report

Amid an ongoing recall effort for six Ascension Parish Council members, Aaron Lawler reported his property had been vandalized.

Lawler represents District 7, which is in the Prairieville area.

Originally reported in a WAFB television news report, Lawler said the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the July 28 incident. His vehicle was scratched with a key and one of his tires slashed, according to the report.

In a Facebook post, Lawler said the Sheriff's Office "has been incredible." He also credited friends, neighbors, and family for their help.

"For those that think that their baseless accusations, online harassment, rude comments don’t have an impact, you’re wrong. It emboldens some to take terrible actions," he stated in the post.

In the television report, Sheriff Bobby Webre said two detectives have been investigating the case.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment also released a statement in light of the incident.

"To be clear, under no circumstances are threats and/or acts of violence including vandalism against public servants or property to be tolerated," he stated. "I believe in people’s right to express themselves. I understand we are in a very controversial and charged environment. I am asking our community to express themselves respectfully in a way that we can all be proud of as citizens of Ascension Parish."

Parish government meetings have grown increasingly tense as residents have voiced their concerns over flooding and infrastructure issues.

Some of the recall groups have begun gathering signatures. Targets of the recall include Teri Casso, Corey Orgeron, Dempsey Lambert, Dal Waguespack, John Cagnolatti, and Lawler.

A message has been left for Lawler seeking further comment.