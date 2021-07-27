Two suspects sought for unauthorized use of debit card

Staff Report

Gonzales Police Department detectives are seeking information on two women suspected of using a debit card to make multiple unauthorized transactions.

According to police, the two women found a debit card at the Ascension Credit Union ATM located at 2430 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales following a transaction by the victim May 31.

Police said the two women then went in a white GMC Yukon to five area businesses and completed seven unauthorized transactions totaling $1,236.48.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to notify Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.