Two suspects sought for unauthorized use of debit card

Staff Report
Gonzales Police released surveillance images of two suspects.

Gonzales Police Department detectives are seeking information on two women suspected of using a debit card to make multiple unauthorized transactions.

According to police, the two women found a debit card at the Ascension Credit Union ATM located at 2430 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales following a transaction by the victim May 31.

Police said the two women then went in a white GMC Yukon to five area businesses and completed seven unauthorized transactions totaling $1,236.48.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to notify Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.