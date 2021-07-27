Gonzales Police's Duane Carpenter honored by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension

Staff Report

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension recently recognized its BEE Award Recipient Duane Carpenter.

The BEE Award recognizes team members who are known for “Being Exceptional Everyday," according to the hospital located in Gonzales.

Carpenter, an officer with the Gonzales Police Department, is one of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension’s contract employees in the Emergency Department.

Team members shared that he is always an uplifting presence, whether he is visiting to make sure everything is safe or working as an on-duty officer.

In a social media post, the hospital stated he treats the staff with dignity and respect, as well as the patients and their family members.

"Duane goes above and beyond his duty of ‘just a police officer in our department.’ He is not just a coworker either, he is family to this department," the post read.