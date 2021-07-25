Gonzales woman dies in St. James Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 61 south of Interstate 10 in St. James Parish. The crash, which happened just before 10 p.m. July 24, claimed the life of 21-year-old Cassidy Boutte of Gonzales.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Boutte was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 61 in a 2009 Nissan Versa. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Boutte was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, she sustained fatal injuries. Boutte was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.