Gonzales Police holds annual junior police program

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department's 2021 Junior Police Program concluded with a barbecue and trophy ceremony.

For over 45 years, the department has held the Junior Police Program each summer.

During the program, children aged 9-13 learned about personal and family safety, respecting others, bicycle safety, drug awareness, bullying, and more.

This year’s program ran from June 2 through July 21.

For more information, see www.gonzalespd.org.