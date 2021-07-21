Dollar General relocates to new store in Sorrento

Staff Report

Dollar General announced the opening of its store located at 9472 Airline Highway in Sorrento.

The Tennessee-based retailer offers an array of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, and baby items.

The new Sorrento location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection, according to a company news release.

Additionally, the new store features an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, and salad mixes. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers some 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

The company supports literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Sorrento store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30.