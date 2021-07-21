23rd Judicial District Court guilty pleas for week of July 5 – July 9, 2021

Staff Report

During the week of July 5 through July 9, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Madison Gonteski, 140 Mill Rd. Patterson, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Claude Charlot III, 329 Susan Dr. Morgan City, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Carzell Scioneaux, 7185 Edwards St. St. James, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Auto Burglary (3 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Devon Clark, 134 Project Dr. Vacherie, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.