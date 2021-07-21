23rd Judicial District Court guilty pleas for week of July 12 – July 16, 2021

Staff Report

During the week of July 12 – July 16, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Calvin Blake, 26 Oakridge Rd. Natchez, MS., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brittany Foster, 17061 Dykes Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Darryl Hills, 702 N 25th St. Baton Rouge, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in the parish jail with credit for time served.

Dequan London, 130 Azalea Dr. Donaldsonville, LA., age 21, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Benjamin McNeal, 39327 Catoire Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sarah White, 15335 Seven Pines Baton Rouge, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Earl Bureau, 8370 S St. Landry Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Eddie Landry, 5322 Laredo Ave Baton Rouge, LA., age 57, pled guilty to DWI 4th Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

Joshua McQuistion, 42043 Ficklin Wells Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Gilbert Rivera, 37313 Hwy 74 Geismar, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Steven Cushenberry, 511 E Caldwell St. Gonzales, LA., age 49, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Laquinton Duncan, 1111 Saint Vincent St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Ruben Garcia, 221 Textile Ave Lavonia, GA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

TJ Jenkins, 824 Homer St. New Orleans, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jaaren Payne, 124 Wolff Pkwy Houma, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Simple Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Kristin Friedly, 177 Shady Park Rd. Denham Springs, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Cruelty to Juveniles and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Christina Pitre, 3863 Francis St. Berwick, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Sherry Thibodeaux, 1812 Hwy 307 Thibodaux, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.