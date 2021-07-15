Ascension Parish government gearing up for listening tour

Ascension Parish government will host a series of events to engage with the public as part of a listening tour.

Details were revealed during the Ascension Parish Council meeting July 15 in Gonzales.

John Cagnolatti served as chair for the meeting in place of Teri Casso. She was absent, along with Chase Melancon and Travis Turner.

In the president's report, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment introduced Rae'Ven Jackson, who will serve as Community Outreach Coordinator.

As previously announced in a news release, she is a native and resident of the parish, graduating from Dutchtown High School and Southern University. She has experience reporting locally at WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge.

Cointment said she was unable to attend the meeting as she has been taking classes through Pepperdine University to become a certified community outreach professional.

A video was played where Jackson said her purpose is to "inform, engage, and listen to the residents of Ascension Parish."

"Residents are invited to show up, grab a seat, and voice their needs to local leaders," Jackson said in the video.

The first meeting will be July 20 at St. Amant High School, beginning at 6 p.m.

Dates and locations throughout the parish include:

July 22, at Galvez Middle School

July 26, at Dutchtown Middle School

July 28, at Central Middle School

July 29, at Lowery Middle School

The parish recently released its financial data through Open Finance, which she also pointed out.

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goldsmith said in the video the web site allows citizens to go online and view real-time financial data.

For more information on Ascension Listens, see ascensionlistens.com.