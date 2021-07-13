Prairieville man killed in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

A 24-year-old Prairieville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 431 north of Hwy. 621 in Ascension Parish just after midnight July 13.

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the crash claimed the life of Grant Griffin.

In a news release, troopers said the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Griffin was traveling northbound on Hwy. 431 in a 2001 Dodge Ram. For reasons still under investigation, the truck exited the roadway to the left and struck a culvert bordering the roadway. After striking the culvert, the Dodge became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. Griffin sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Griffin for analysis.

"The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the law enforcement profession," troopers said in the release. "Notification is even more difficult when troopers know that the outcome was preventable. Please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow."