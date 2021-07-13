Donaldsonville City Council planning community meetings on violence

During the Donaldsonville City Council meeting held July 13, members discussed scheduling community meetings to address violence issues.

City officials said a meeting was held with Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Details of the meeting were limited as the media was not invited to attend.

Council members discussed possibly holding separate meetings for each of the five districts in the city. Chair Charles Brown Sr. suggested holding meetings for multiple districts at a time.

Brown said officials hope to get the word out so residents in each district can come out and voice their opinions.

City leaders are also working with the Sheriff's Office to discuss implementing neighborhood watch programs.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. said holding the meetings at a location within the district itself would encourage residents to attend.

Council members acknowledged they plan to discuss setting dates for the meetings during the next Committee of the Whole meeting.

In other matters:

-- Emmanuel Baptist Church has scheduled a "Ride for Hope" event for July 17 at 8 a.m.

The purpose is to generate awareness about crime and violence prevention. Rev. Brown is the pastor of the church.

The ride was set to start at the church located at 2129 Hwy. 1 (near Sagona Lane) and conclude at Crescent Park.

Organizers ask only pedal bikes to participate (no motorized ATVs, dirt bikes, or automobiles).

Plans for the event included refreshments. Registration wasnot required.

-- Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux said during the fire department monthly report that he has started working full 24-hour shifts in order to spend more time around the staff and the fire station.

"I'll be sleeping there tonight," Gautreaux said, referring to his shift that ended at 10 a.m. the following day.

Reginald Francis Sr. said Gautreaux is setting a good example for firefighters.