Ascension Parish provides access to Unified Land Development Code

Staff Report

Land development in Ascension Parish has been a much discussed and debated topic lately, both at meetings and in the community.

In another effort to make government more open and transparent, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has made it easier to see and understand the rules in place that everyone must follow to develop property in the parish.

“My goal is to make the codes easily accessible to the people,” Cointment said. “With the Unified Land Development Code now online, everyone can know what the regulations are and better understand the process.”

The Unified Land Development Code, or ULDC, is the compilation of all ordinances, regulations, and requirements that describe and dictate how land is developed in the parish.

Approved and adopted by the council, it is the guidebook used by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Planning and Development Department, when considering applications for everything from new subdivisions to family partitions.

In addition to land use, it considers transportation, recreation, public buildings and properties, affordable housing, and public and private utilities, among other things.

The ULDC is written in accordance with state law and applies to the unincorporated areas of Ascension Parish. Ascension has taken the extra step of making the ULDC understandable and easy to read.

The ULDC can be accessed through links on the parish website: www.ascensionparish.net,

or by going directly to https://library.municode.com/la/ascension_parish/codes/unified_land_development_code.

“Anyone interested in development in Ascension Parish is encouraged to read and understand the ULDC,” Cointment said.