23rd Judicial District Court guilty pleas for week of June 28 – July 2, 2021

Staff Report

During the week of June 28 through July 2, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Brayden Marchand, 41514 Pertuis Acres Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Dayne Poirrier, 13267 Percy Parker Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

James Ross, 43258 Norwood Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Darrin Washington, 507 Catalpa St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 54, pled guilty to No Driver’s License, Two Headlights Required, Hit and Run Driving, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Blain Dearmond, 36600 Pookey Lane Prairieville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

John Davis, 38466 Hwy 42 Prairieville, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Joshua Worley, 101 Williams St. Paincourtville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

On March 24, 2021, Jami Blanchard of 129 David St. Pierre Part, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. This week, the defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 2 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Daigle and Lana Chaney. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Grant Coleman, 120 Jerome Ct. Napoleonville, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Virgis Metrejean, 316 S Bay Rd. Pierre Part, LA., age 57, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Cortez Robinson, 6102 N Bayou Black Dr. Gibson, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.