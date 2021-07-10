Gonzales woman killed in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Troopers reported a fatal crash, which claimed the life of 45-year-old Danielle Smith of Gonzales.

Just before 3:30 pm on July 9, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 22 east of Hwy. 936 in Ascension Parish.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 54-year-old Leslie Boothe of Harrisonburg was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 22 in a 2002 Dodge Ram. At the same time, Smith was traveling westbound on Hwy. 22 in a 2005 Toyota Corolla. For reasons still under investigation, Boothe crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Toyota head-on.

Smith was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, she sustained fatal injuries. Boothe was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions while operating a motor vehicle crash. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions.