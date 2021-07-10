Bicyclist struck, killed on Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 9, Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Hwy. 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 67-year-old Donald Lacaze of Gonzales.

According to a new release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lacaze was traveling southbound in the center of the southbound lane of Hwy. 74. At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Hwy. 74 behind the bicyclist. For reasons still under investigation, the truck struck the rear of the bicycle.

Lacaze sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the bicyclist and the driver of the Ford for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.