Two adults shot in front of Donaldsonville residence

Staff Report

Two adults were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting June 12 at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in front of a residence in the 500 block of St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville.

Investigators said shots were fired after an argument between two parties.

Capt. Darryl Smith clarified that a one-year-old child was present, but was not injured. He said the child was classified as a victim in the initial report to reflect the three counts of attempted murder charges.

Two suspects were identified by authorities: 24-year-old Terrance Dupaty Jr. of Belle Rose and 25-year-old Tyrone Tucker Jr. of Donaldsonville.

Arrest warrants were secured and both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges: three counts attempted second degree murder, one count illegal use of weapons, one count aggravated damage to property, and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.