Suspect arrested in Donaldsonville area fatal shooting

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies responded to a fatal shooting July 8 at 2:10 a.m. at the OYO Town House located at 2179 Hwy. 70 near Donaldsonville.

The victim, identified as Qwonkeious Williams, was found lying on the hallway of the hotel and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound, deputies said.

The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an incident that occurred during the late evening hours of July 7, 2021 at the same location.

Marty Leonard was identified as the suspect and arrested on the following charges: one count second degree murder, one count aggravated damage to property, and one count illegal use of a weapon. Leonard was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.