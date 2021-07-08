Video captures tree crashing into Prairieville home, baby unharmed

A Prairieville family's viral video captured the moment a tree crashed into their house, narrowly missing their 5-month-old son in his crib.

The video was featured in several reports, including a nationally-televised one on Good Morning America.

The video was caught by a baby monitor July 2 as heavy rain moved through parts of Prairieville and Galvez in Ascension Parish. Local meteorologists reported up to seven inches of rain falling in about two hours.

Courtney and Kale Buchholtz had just put their son, Cannon, to bed when a loud bang shook the walls of the house.

Thankfully, he escaped the incident without injury. Though he was crying at first, he eventually began to laugh.

"Kale and I are very thankful for all of the love, help, and support from our family, friends, and neighbors throughout this whole ordeal," Courtney told the Weekly Citizen. "We feel very blessed that no one was hurt, especially our baby boy, Cannon. Continued prayers are always welcome."

The family has faced adversity in the past, as they had to rebuild after flooding in 2016.

That same year, they lost their son, Kasen, one month after he was born prematurely.

"It makes you realize a house is just a house and the material things can be replaced," Kale told GMA. "Family is what matters."

The following morning, Courtney shared photos of the damage and a video of Cannon, looking happy and healthy.

"Woke up this morning once again wishing that last night was a bad dream, but seeing my sweet baby’s face makes me realize the most important things in life," she stated.