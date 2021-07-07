Local grocer Brandon Trosclair expands into New Orleans market

Staff Report

The owner of Ralph’s Market and Butcher Boy supermarket has purchased ten New Orleans-area Save A Lot grocery stores.

Brandon Trosclair, who owns the two Ralph’s locations along Hwy. 44 in Gonzales and the Butcher Boy stores in Donaldsonville and Plaquemine, will remodel the new stores over the course of two years.

The Save A Lot stores are located at: 2841 South Claiborne Ave., 1841 Almonaster Ave., 4726 Paris Ave., 9999 Lake Forest Blvd. and 3033 South Carrollton Ave., all in New Orleans; 6525 Airline Highway in Metairie; 8700 West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette; 601 Terry Parkway in Gretna; 3406 Williams Blvd. in Kenner; and 113 North Morrison Blvd. in Hammond, according to a news release. A deal to purchase an 11th store is set to close at a later date.

Trosclair and his family are second-generation grocers who plan to elevate the shopping experience through more personalization and hyperlocal offerings.

“As a Louisiana native having served local communities all my life, we are attuned to what our neighbors want in their shopping experience, and our focus on excellent customer service and quality, all with a hometown grocery feel, is sure to resonate with the neighborhoods in which we’re entering,” Trosclair said.

He plans to continue to source a wide array of food items from local farmers.

Save A Lot, which is based in St. Louis, has 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers.